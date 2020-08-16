Shineman Foundation meets the need of CNY Arts Center

CNY Arts Center recently received a grant awarded by the Shineman Foundation to support the ongoing work of the center.
“We, like so many others, have seen a complete loss of income since the pandemic forced us to close our doors in March,” Nancy Fox, Executive Director, explained. “We are being challenged to find alternative ways of delivering programming and stimulate new sources of income while we wait for theatres and public gathering places to fully reopen.
“The Shineman Foundation has awarded us a $5,000 grant to support our overhead as we minimize expenses and wait to safely return to work.
“This is an extraordinary grant in extraordinary times. Most foundations do not make awards for operating expenses, which is usually okay because it pushes us to continually grow and maintain the right priorities. But in these really difficult circumstances, Shineman Foundation has the wisdom to know nonprofit organizations are struggling to simply keep the doors open.
“We have been blessed to receive individual donations throughout the lockdown that have met the need to date. We need continuing help to meet overhead expenses and this award from the Shineman Foundation should carry us almost to the end of the year. Coupled with the fall programming we hope to deliver; we are encouraged to think we will start the new year in stable condition.”
The mission of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is to be a catalyst for change to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. The foundation will use its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong bonds that strengthen the community and to build capacity of its not-for-profit partners.
“We are extremely grateful for the support of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation,” Fox concluded.
CNY Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For more information visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
