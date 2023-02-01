‘Shotgun Wedding’ aims to please with action and laughs

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star in “Shotgun Wedding,” which is available on Prime Video. Ana Carballosa

Of modern film comedies about weddings — “Bridesmaids,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Father of the Bride,” “Wedding Crashers,” “The Proposal” — “Shotgun Wedding” is the first to feature Balinese pirates trying to hold a wedding party hostage and shaking down the father of the bride for $45 million in exchange for the life of his daughter.

Written by Mark Hammer (“Two Night Stand”) and directed by Jason Moore (“Pitch Perfect 2”), the middling “Shotgun Wedding” stars Jennifer Lopez of the 2001 release “The Wedding Planner” among others as Darcy Rivera, a woman of a certain age, who for reasons unclear gets cold feet about marrying longtime fiance Tom Fowler (Josh Duhamel), who also has last minute reservations about taking the leap.

Tribune Wire

