FULTON - Celebrating more than 50 years in theatre for Nancy Fox, executive director, CNY Arts Center will present Showstoppers Cabaret for one weekend only, April 1-3. Musical highlights of productions from Fox’s 50-year theatre career will be woven together with narration and personal stories at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
“It’s humbling to think how long I’ve enjoyed doing theatre and how many wonderful people have crossed my path,” said Fox in a recent statement. “I am delighted to share the beautiful music and stories of my journey. Theatre has been a miraculous part of my life and telling stories I am passionate about are immensely satisfying. I am anxious to share these with a new audience, even in a condensed format.”
Fox’s career began in Texas where she grew up and has included many theatre companies in Central New York where she came as a newlywed in 1972. These have included community theatre, college and professional theatre, summer stock, and regional theatre from Red Creek to Syracuse. Her many job titles have included director, producer, stage manager, box office manager, audience development, kid-wrangler, and executive director. She enjoyed working and learning her craft under the mentoring of Dr. Jim Soluri and many others at SUNY Oswego plus Robert Moss at Syracuse Stage. She is the founder and executive director of the Arts Center.
Showstoppers Cabaret will showcase many classic musicals and other songs chosen for the messages in the lyrics. “As a director my job is to choose subjects and stories I am passionate about,” Fox continued, “and bring all the actors, designers, and artists together to create my vision onstage. Sometimes it takes a miracle to pull it off, other times it just comes together so seamlessly that you know you’ve been a part of something much greater than yourself. And through it all, the deep relationships you form become a part of your life’s journey. It is a beautiful process and I am grateful for every production.
“I hope all actors and theatre artists I’ve worked with will join me for this trip down memory lane. It’ll be a great time for a reunion! I’ll be onstage to narrate and interact with the singers. I will be joined by Dan Williams as music director and Kami Greenleaf as choreographer. Both Dan and Kami have been with me for many of these productions.”
The Showstoppers Cabaret is also being presented as a dessert theatre. “We’ve always had a good response in adding dessert to a cabaret,” said Fox. “It seems like a perfect time to serve a little sweet alongside the nostalgic. It’s a natural combination for me!”
The cabaret will run at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. Dessert and beverages are included in the ticket price. All seats are one price.
Tickets are available online at CNYArtsCenter.com/tickets and more information can be found on the website. CNY Arts Center is located in downtown Fulton at 121 Cayuga St.
