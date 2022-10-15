For its fall concert, the Orchestra of Northern New York will feature the world premiere of a piece created by a noted composer and faculty member of SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.
Gregory Wanamaker, has composed “Still Life in Motion,” which will have its world premiere at 7:30 tonight at the college’s in Hosmer Hall. The concert will be repeated at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St., Watertown.
“‘Still Life in Motion’ is partly a contradiction, in that it is inspired by the life that exists in the natural environment that surrounds me,” Mr. Wanamaker said in a news release. “When Kenneth Andrews, ONNY’s music director and conductor, discussed this commission, we decided upon a work that would capture the effects of wind and water (and other weather-related phenomenon such as snow, fire, and ice) in motion on landscapes and/or seascapes and any wildlife within, specifically as these effects pertain to the north country and the Adirondacks.”
Mr. Wanamaker’s music has been described as “pure gold, shot through with tenderness and grace” (San Francisco Chronicle), “achingly beautiful” (Palm Beach Daily News), and “a technical tour de force” (Fanfare).
“Still Life in Motion” was commissioned for the ONNY and funded by the New York State Council on the Arts.
Mr. Wanamaker’s recent album, “Light and Shadows, Waves and Time,” features 21 musicians from around the globe in world premiere recordings of eight of his recent chamber works.
For more information about the composer, visit www.gregorywanamaker.com.
This weekend’s concerts will also include Symphony No. 9 in E minor (aka ”New World” symphony) by Czech composer Antonín Leopold Dvořák (1841-1904.) The piece reflects on his life when he first visited America. It premiered at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in 1893.
“Dvořák was so inspired by America in the late 1800s that he would write this fresh work,” Mr. Andrews said. “It’s such an iconic piece for America in classical music that I thought, if people want to go to any concert, they would want to hear this work. It’s one of those pieces where even if you’re not a classical music lover, that you would love this piece.”
Also at the concerts, Timothy L. Savage, immediate past president of the ONNY, will guest conduct the “Duke Ellington!” portion of the programs. The arrangement by the late Calvin Custer features three of Mr. Ellington’s most well-known tunes.
The concert is dedicated to Mr. Savage. In July, he was awarded the Helen M. Hosmer Excellence in Music Teaching Award by the Julia E. Crane Alumni Association. In June, he retired from Canton Central School after more than 25 years teaching one of the strongest instrumental music programs in the region. He led outstanding and competitive concert bands and jazz ensembles while at Canton. Prior to that, he taught at Heuvelton Central School for eight years.
He has also served as an adjunct faculty member at St. Lawrence University, Canton, conducting instrumental groups and teaching jazz improvisation. An accomplished saxophonist, Mr. Savage also plays with the popular local band, Northbound.
