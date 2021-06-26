The Orchestra of Northern New York has performed the lament “Ashokan Farewell” a couple of times at its July concerts over the years, but this year the tune will take on a different meaning.
Jay Ungar wrote “Ashokan Farewell” in 1982 at the end of a summer music camp he hosts in Ashokan in the Catskill Mountains. The song, with a fiddle and guitar, is a sorrowful tune that left Mr. Ungar near tears when completed.
“It had that effect on me immediately,” he told the Watertown Daily Times in 2006. “I had no reason to believe other people would be affected the same way.”
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns was so taken by the haunting sound of “Ashokan Farewell” that he used it as the main theme of his 1990 landmark PBS documentary, “The Civil War.” In one segment, the song plays in the background to accompany a letter by Sullivan Ballou, a soldier from Rhode Island, sharing thoughts to his wife on the eve of the First Battle of Bull Run, at which he died. The reading of the letter has been included in past versions of the song performed by the ONNY.
“This time, we’re doing it without the letter, but I’m looking at this to represent two things this year,” said Kenneth B. Andrews, orchestra director and founder. “I picked it because the lament is very fitting and such a beautiful piece that it’s partially for the fallen soldiers and veterans and I would also like to dedicate the piece to the people that we lost during the terrible pandemic.”
Gretchen Koehler, a 25-year violinist for the orchestra, will play the fiddle on the piece while local folk singer and radio host Barb Heller will perform on guitar.
“She’s such a wonderful guitarist that I think this will be very special,” Mr. Andrews said.
Ms. Koehler knows Mr. Ungar and attended Ashokan camp in the 1980s.
“I remember hearing this piece a few years after he wrote it and I immediately wanted to learn it,” Ms. Koehler said. “It was a stunning gorgeous lament so full of longing, yet profoundly hopeful. Fast forward 35-plus years later and it is, by far, the most requested tune I’m asked to play.”
Ms. Koehler believes Mr. Burns heard “Ashokan farewell” and realized it was timeless.
“There’s just something about the melody that hits you on a deep emotional level,” she said.
The backing of the orchestra gives it more power, Ms. Koehler said.
“The melody is one of those fiddle tunes that can stand completely alone, even without accompaniment, but when it is played with an orchestra, the piece is breathtaking,” she said. “We start the piece with a solo fiddle, then add guitar, and slowly add instruments until the orchestra joins in. I have played ‘Ashokan’ many times with the orchestra over the years, and I have to admit, I get a bit misty eyed every time the orchestra joins me.”
She added, “It can be very healing to feel a personal connection to a piece. We hope hearing ‘Ashokan Farewell’ offers comfort to anyone who needs it, for whatever they are going through.”
Ms. Koehler has witnessed the power the tune can create.
“I have seen ‘Ashokan Farewell’ bring a deep sense of comfort and healing to people,” she said. “Music is certainly an amazing gift in that way.”
