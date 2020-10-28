Players return ‘War of the Worlds’ to local radio WATERTOWN — The “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast that caused panic in 1938 has had its script dusted off by a local theater troupe, serving…

Reflecting some national concern, the Watertown Daily Times and city police were “swamped” with hundreds of phone calls on the quiet Sunday evening of Oct. 30, 1938, when “The Mercury Theatre On the Air’’ aired Orson Welles’s adaptation of H. G. Wells’s novel “The War of the Worlds.”

“Near panic swept over some families in this city, as it did throughout other sections of the nation,” the Watertown Daily Times reported on Oct. 31, 1938.

Mr. Welles set his radio drama in New Jersey instead of Victorian England, and there were announcements before and during the radio broadcast that it was fiction. But many people were convinced that Martians had swept down to Earth.

Locally, “Mercury Theatre” aired on WWNY radio, originating from WABC between 8 and 9 p.m. and sent nationwide by the Columbia Broadcasting System.

“The announcers, speaking present tense, said the Mars fighters were invincible and that thousands were dead and buildings were destroyed,” the Times reported in the story headlined, “North Aroused By ‘War’ Drama.”

Between 8:30 and 9 p.m., more than 50 calls — “voices excited and some had reached and almost hysterical pitch” — were received from curious people seeking more info on the “disaster in New Jersey.”

In Evans Mills, a telephone operated, also swamped with calls, called the newspaper seeking information on the “tragedy.”

Sgt. John L. Touchette was on duty at the city police station.

“When the calls began to come in, I didn’t know what it was all about,” Sgt. Touchette said. “The people asked me what damage the comet or planet had done when it hit New Jersey. Then more calls came in. Soon, the teletype message from the New York City Police Department came in, which explained the whole thing.”

The broadcast has gone down in popular culture lore as one that created mass hysteria. But that belief may be overstated.

In 2013, Jefferson Pooley and Michael J. Socolow, commenting in Slate on the upcoming NPR and PBS 75th-anniversary programs, wrote, “The supposed panic was so tiny as to be practically immeasurable on the night of the broadcast. Despite repeated assertions to the contrary in the PBS and NPR programs, almost nobody was fooled by Welles’s broadcast.”

Mr. Pooley and Mr. Socolow noted the main reason as to why the story of panic gained such traction: newspapers.

“Radio had siphoned off advertising revenue from print during the Depression, badly damaging the newspaper industry. So the papers seized the opportunity presented by Welles’ program to discredit radio as a source of news. The newspaper industry sensationalized the panic to prove to advertisers, and regulators, that radio management was irresponsible and not to be trusted,” they wrote.

On Nov. 2, 1938, the Watertown Daily Times ran an essay by New York Herald Tribune writer and Syracuse University graduate Dorothy Thompson, who could have been writing about the era of “fake news” and of people living in their own information bubble of today.

Mr. Welles and his “War of the Worlds” show, Ms. Thompson wrote, “have proved that a few effective voices, accompanied by sound effects, can so convince masses of people of a totally unreasonable, completely fantastic proposition as to create nationwide panic.”

Ms. Thompson, in her column “On the Record,” wrote four succinct paragraphs about the production that echo today with the force of the “Ulla!” exclamation made by the Martians in the original novel:

n “They have cast a brilliant and cruel light upon the failure of popular education.”

n “They have shown the incredible stupidity, lack of nerve and ignorance of thousands.”

n “They have proved how easy it is to start a mass delusion.”

n “They have uncovered the primeval fears lying under the thinnest surface of so-called civilized man.”

In her essay, written on the eve of World War II, Ms. Thompson wrote that “Hitler managed to scare all Europe to its knees a month ago, but he at least had an army and an air force to back up his shrieking words.”

In September 1938, the leaders of Britain, France, Nazi Germany and Italy met at the Munich Convention, where the delegates delivered the Sudetenland in western Czechoslovakia into Adolf Hitler’s hands.

British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain told his countrymen: “I believe it is peace for our time.”

“But Mr. Welles scared thousands into demoralization with nothing at all,” Ms. Thompson wrote. “That historic hour on the air was an act of unconscious genius, performed by the very innocence of intelligence.”

Times archive librarian Kelly Burdick contributed to this report. For more on the topic, listen to the latest eposide of the Times’-produced podcast, “Second Look,” titled, “War of the Worlds in the North” at wdt.me/war_worlds.