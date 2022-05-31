CANTON — Sidewalk culture is coming to Canton this week with the start of Music on Main, a series of musical performances held downtown.
According to the event’s Facebook page, every Thursday in June musicians will play in front of downtown businesses from 5-6 pm.
“Extra tables will be out for enjoying take-out,” the page says. “Wander up and down Main Street, enjoy shopping, dining and music!”
A slew of downtown businesses are hosting the events, including Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, Nature’s Storehouse, Luna and Grasse River Outfitters.
The Facebook page says musicians can contact any of these businesses in order to secure a slot.
“The idea is to have an after-hours following most people’s work days in order to liven things up in downtown Canton by having music on every block,” said Jill R. Breit, executive director of TAUNY.
“For a lot of the participating businesses, we either stay open later or have specials,” she said.
“It’s an opportunity to do something with the nice weather and get folks moving up and down Main Street.”
Another point of the event, Ms. Breit said, is to showcase a number of different musical acts.
“This gives people an opportunity to hear different musicians,” she said.
“The businesses participating in this take turns arranging for the music and hosting it, so there will be at least one musical act per block, but not so many that they’re bleeding into each other,” she said.
Ms. Breit said Music on Main is planned for the months of June and September.
“We’ll see how it goes from there,” she said, referring to the other two summer months.
“It’s fun to see people out on the street,” she said.
“It’s a fun experience to have things happening on the sidewalk.”
The Facebook page says that Music on Main is made possible by funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program from the NYS Council on the Arts. It is administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.
