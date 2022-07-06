Sign up today for Oswego’s Paddlefest July 16
OSWEGO COUNTY – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum hosts the eighth annual Paddlefest event on Saturday, July 16. This year’s event is sponsored by Oswego Health, a health care system with 17 locations serving communities throughout Oswego County.
Kayakers and canoeists are encouraged to sign up today to “lock through” the Oswego Canal.
There are two course options for paddlers:
- Long route: approximately 13 miles; launches from Indian Point Park on State Route 481; can take up to six hours or more; geared for experienced paddlers.
- Short route: approximately 5.5 miles; launches from Minetto Riverview Park on State Route 48.
Launch times are between 8:30 and 10 a.m. for the long course and between 8 and 10 a.m. and for the short course. Paddlers are asked to arrive at their preferred site 30 minutes ahead of launch time. Both courses will end at the newly renovated Wright’s Landing launch on Lake Street in Oswego.
Life jackets and whistles are required. For everyone’s safety, this event is recommended for paddlers ages 12 and older. Minors aged four to 11 years of age must be the passenger of an adult.
Space is limited to 400 paddlers. While kayakers and canoeists are welcome to participate, stand up paddle boarders are excluded from the event due to NYS Canal Corporation safety restrictions.
Registration is $35 and is filling up fast. It will continue through July 15 or until the event is filled. Paddlers may register online at https://paddlefest2022.cheddarup.com or on site the morning of the event.
Transportation will be provided thanks to a grant from the NYS Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. Participants must sign up for the service when they register online. A separate cost of $10 per person is required.
Advanced check-in will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, 1 W. First St. Pier, Oswego. The first 100 people to check-in on Friday will receive a goody bag.
For more information about Paddlefest and other activities, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hlwmm or website at www.hlwmm.org.
Paddlefest qualifies for the Erie Canalway Challenge. For information on how to participate by logging miles along the canal, go to www.canalwaychallenge.org.
For area accommodations and visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com or call 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).
For more information about Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.