Silent auction, craft and bake sale

Canal painter MaryAnn McDougal has donated one of only two remaining prints from her painting of the Henderson Farm on Lamson Road. Only six prints were made from the original painting, one of which was previously donated to this sale approximately 10 years ago.

PHOENIX - The Schroeppel Historical Society in Phoenix has received several donations of artwork from award-winning local artists to be included in the upcoming silent auction and craft and bake sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Phoenix/Schroeppel community and neighbors from surrounding areas are invited to peruse an array of handcrafted offerings from area crafters and bid on quality items donated by members and friends of the Schroeppel Historical Society.

