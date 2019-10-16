WATERTOWN — Northern Blend Chorus will host Sing Fling 17 at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St.
Northern Blend, a local female barbershop chorus of Harmony Inc., hosts the annual event that features a cappella acts.
In addition to Northern Blend, Sing Fling 17 will feature its chapter quartets Lip Service, For Heaven’s Sake and LiveWire.
Guests choruses from Carthage Central School, Lowville Academy, Watertown High School and the AcousChix quartet from Alexandria Central will also perform.
The special guest of the show will be the Quin-Tones, the 2019 Youth Junior Varsity Quartet Champions at the Barbershop Harmony Society in Nashville. The quartet is based in Quinton Township, N.J.
Alexandria Central School District K-12 music educator Katie Taylor directs the approximately 30-member Northern Blend Chorus with assitance from Mary Ann Wert.
Sing Fling tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for those 55 and older and $12 for students and for those with military ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by going to northernblendchorus.homestead.com.
Northern Blend, with 36 members ranging from age 11 to 83, encourages women of all ages and all walks of life to join them at 7 p.m. on Monday nights at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 1330 Gotham St., Watertown.
