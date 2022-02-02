POTSDAM – The St. Lawrence County Arts Council will use $578,000 from Potsdam’s 2019 Downtown Revitalization Initiative program to build a downtown arts center with galleries, retail space, an elevator, new bathrooms, a stage for performing arts rehearsals, new areas for more programs and offices.
SLC Arts Executive Director Maggie M. McKenna said the group is aiming to close the 6 Raymond St. building in May to prepare interior demolitions anticipated to start in the fall. SLC Arts will temporarily relocate everything a couple blocks over to the Potsdam Civic Center.
Mrs. McKenna said contracts with the state have been signed, and “that’s kind of a big deal.”
“We also confirmed and signed contracts with our architect. Our architect is converting our concept drawings to more official construction design drawings,” she said. “We’re hoping later in the winter or early spring to officially go to bid.”
She said construction had originally been planned to start earlier in the year, but COVID-19 restrictions and difficulty finding contractors pushed that back a bit.
Plans moving forward may shift, but “everything is flexible and we’re trying to stay as flexible and nimble as we can through this process,” Mrs. McKenna said.
The $578,000 will cover the entire cost of the expansion. SLC Arts has already put up $200,000 to buy the building, which also includes the Potsdam Humane Society’s Best Friends Thrift Shop. Mrs. McKenna said SLC Arts will do what it can to minimize disturbances to the thrift shop while construction is underway.
She hopes that between now and May, the public will stop in and see what it looks like now so they can “get a feel for what our community arts center is going to look like when it’s done” and “see how great it will be to have a fully functioning arts center.”
“The (renovated) space itself will have a store, a maker space, a performing arts rehearsal room and stage, a large gallery which will also function as seating for the stage area, and additional programs classes, class space and our offices of course,” Mrs. McKenna said.
