POTSDAM — As the 50th anniversary of the St. Lawrence County Arts Council approaches — the milestone will be reached in 2022 — the organization is preparing to launch a $1.6 million multi-year project creating an arts hub in downtown Potsdam.
“We want to revitalize downtown, and we want to revitalize the north country,” Arts Council Executive Director Maggie M. McKenna said. “The arts, in and of themselves, do that.”
The North Country Arts Center is set to be housed on two levels at the vacant 6-8 Raymond St., adjoined to Best Friends Thrift Shop and the North Country Children’s Museum.
The storefront and basement spaces, formerly The Tile Co. and its Creative Spirit Katya Greer Memorial Art Gallery, covers 11,283 square feet.
The Arts Council has obtained site control for the space through a purchase agreement and is in the process of securing a USDA Rural Development Community Facilities loan for the building’s purchase.
At this stage, conceptual designs and cost estimates have been generated, with Rebecca N. Weld, principal and founder of Renew Architecture & Design, 7 Maple St., serving as project architect.
The project, which is slated for completion in three phases over the next four years, has a total budget of $1,609,350, with $978,100 — about 61 percent — requested by the Arts Council through the Local Planning Committee for Potsdam’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The total cost for the building and renovations is around $1.2 million, and an additional $450,000 will be designated for an Arts Council growth fund to sustain and expand operations during project construction.
Narrowed from 47 project proposals submitted for Potsdam DRI funding, the LPC selected 11 as preliminary projects, and 12 were placed on a list of “additional projects for consideration” last month.
The North Country Arts Center was listed as one of the 12 secondary projects still up for consideration, and project funding is expected to be announced later this year.
Ms. McKenna said the project will move forward even if the arts center is not selected to receive DRI funds.
The project timeline will shift, several capital campaigns will begin, additional grants will be sought and more volunteers will be solicited, but “it’s still going to happen,” Ms. McKenna said, “it’ll just take about double the amount of time.”
If selected to receive DRI funds, the art center’s renovation costs would be covered, and the Arts Council would create a growth fund to maintain operations over the next four or five years and initiate a long-term business plan.
The Arts Council previously had a storefront for local artists’ wares on Market Street and a working space in Old Snell Hall, but the Raymond Street concept is designed to be a comprehensive site for art retail, classrooms, rehearsal rooms, a performance and event hall, makers’ spaces and tool sharing, open for all artists and community members.
Phase one of the art center plan involves renovating the ground-level 6 Raymond St. space and exterior of the building to incorporate an entryway gallery, multi-use classroom and outdoor pocket park at the building’s rear entrance, at a total estimated cost of $397,029.
Phase two focuses on the 8 Raymond St. basement, which was previously used as the Creative Spirit Art Gallery established by the late Tile Co. owner Otto Czerepak and his business partner Laura Passmore. Mr. Czerepak and Ms. Passmore opened the basement gallery after seeing the need for a local artist space, Ms. McKenna said.
“It is our intention to keep the history of the building and the memory of Otto in this space that he always dreamed would be a community arts center,” the art center’s DRI project proposal reads.
The basement will once again be home to a gallery, as well as a performing arts wing and a visual arts wing, totaling an estimated $163,434.
The third and final phase contains $408,809 plans for a retail store, performance hall and three private studios in the ground-level 8 Raymond St. space.
“This space will allow us to become a center of vibrancy in the north country,” Ms. McKenna said.
Governed by a board of directors and the full-time executive director, with five part-time employees, the Arts Council has hosted galleries and performances in other north country spaces for decades.
The Arts Council also continues to serve as the Decentralization Regrant Partner for St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties, distributing more than $60,000 each year in New York State Council on the Arts funds for public art projects and programming.
Ms. McKenna and Renew architect Ms. Weld hosted a virtual presentation on the arts center project last week, and those interested in reviewing the proposal and plans can either sign up for Arts Council email news at slcartscouncil.org, or contact Ms. McKenna at director@slcartscouncil.org.
Though monetary donations are appreciated, Ms. McKenna said the Arts Council understands the financial challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Letters of support for the arts center project can be submitted by mail or email.
Specific improvement ideas can also be submitted, and those with special skills, like project management, grant writing, fundraising or financial analysis, can contact the Arts Council.
“We’re all ears,” Ms. McKenna said.
