POTSDAM — A St. Lawrence County arts council is publishing a new emailed newsletter to highlight musicians in the north country.
Northern Notes will be a monthly publication “trying to feature as many NNY bands as possible,” said Amanda J. Mason from SLC Arts.
The most recent issue features articles on Ursa and the Major Key from Plattsburgh, St. Lawrence County multi-instrumentalist Josh Barkley and Cosmic Rust, which recently released an EP on Potsdam’s Madstop Records.
Ms. Mason said they’re shooting for three artist articles per edition, and “we might include one of our writer John A. Berbrich’s blog posts,” she said.
“We also want to be able to talk about ... our types of programming. I’m also the (SLC Arts) program coordinator, so talking about different programming in the arts center and various upcoming music events as they happen,” Ms. Mason said. “We also want to include advertisement from some of our partner businesses.”
Local musicians or entities hosting concerts or a concert series who are interested in being featured can email amanda@slcartscouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.