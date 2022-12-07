SLC Arts offers yule organ and piano tour

St. Lawrence County Arts Council musician Josh Barkley will begin a holiday music tour featuring organ and piano performances in mid-December. Each performance will start at 6 p.m. at a different church in St. Lawrence County, with a final concert on Dec. 22 at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.
Concerts are free to attend, and performances will not include a religious service.
Sunday, Dec. 11: Potsdam United Methodist Church, 26 Main St., Potsdam
Thursday, Dec. 15: Ogdensburg United Methodist Church, 627 Caroline St., Ogdensburg
Saturday, Dec. 17: First Presbyterian Church, 13 Fenton St., Waddington
Sunday, Dec. 18: Massena First United Methodist Church, 189 Main St., Massena
Tuesday, Dec. 20: Unitarian Universalist Church, 31/2 E. Main St., Canton
Thursday, Dec. 22: Crane Hosmer Hall, SUNY Potsdam College Park Road, Potsdam
