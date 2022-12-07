SLC Arts offers yule organ and piano tour

Josh Barkley

St. Lawrence County Arts Council musician Josh Barkley will begin a holiday music tour featuring organ and piano performances in mid-December. Each performance will start at 6 p.m. at a different church in St. Lawrence County, with a final concert on Dec. 22 at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.

Concerts are free to attend, and performances will not include a religious service.

