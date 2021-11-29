POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council, or SLC Arts, will receive $150,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts to subgrant to other regional arts agencies.
The funding, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand’s office, is part of the American Rescue Plan Act and will be used to help local arts venues recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. ArtsWestchester, a local arts organization in White Plains, Westchester County, will also receive $150,000 for subgrants.
“This is a subgranting grant, which means we will distribute two-thirds of the money, or $100,000, to other arts agencies,” said Alicia M. Murphy, SLC Arts grant coordinator.
Ms. Murphy said she isn’t sure yet which arts organizations will receive subgrant money, or when, but she said interested organizations will be able to apply online once SLC Arts announces the application is ready on its website, www.slcartscouncil.org.
“There are no matching funds required, which means the money can fund up to 100 percent of any fundable expenses such as salary support, stipends for artists, facilities costs, marketing, and more,” Ms. Murphy said.
The rest of the $50,000, she said, will be used by SLC Arts to administer the grants.
“That will be administrative costs for us to advertise and manage the actual program, and other expenses that we need to be able to run it,” she said.
Ms. Murphy said that SLC Arts was one of 66 recipients nationwide for the American Rescue Plan Act grant for the arts.
“The Rescue Plan’s Grants to Local Arts Agencies for Subgranting program recognizes the central role that local arts agencies play in supporting artists, enhancing the quality of life in their communities, and increasing public access to the arts,” a statement from www.arts.gov reads.
“This is a really exciting opportunity for us as an agency,” said Maggie M. McKenna, SLC Arts executive director. “One of the three pillars of our organization is to provide services to artists and local arts agencies, and this fits exactly within that pillar. It will allow us to support local arts agencies in our region and hopefully further, so that we can build up this industry in New York state.”
