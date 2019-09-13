Smithsonian Museum Day Live!, featuring Ranjit S. Dighe, PhD at Maritime Museum

OSWEGO - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will open its doors free of charge between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day Live! On this day only, participating museums across the United States emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based facilities, and open their doors free to those who download a Museum Day Live! ticket. Museum Day Live! will kick off at 11 a.m. with a discussion titled “Canals & American Economic Development” by Ranjit S. Dighe, PhD as part of the museum’s history lecture series.
Dighe’s discussion will provide an overview of the immense importance of canals in America’s westward expansion and development during the first half of the 19th century. “The Erie Canal spawned a canal mania,” Dighe stated, “including plans for many more canals, which, together with river and ocean transportation, would have made the eastern half of the Lower 48 one big and well-connected market.” Ranjit S. Dighe, PhD is a professor of economics at the State University of New York at Oswego who specializes is American social and economic history, and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Port of Oswego Authority. He has served as president of the Economic and Business History Society and is the annotator-editor of The Historian’s Huck Finn: Reading Mark Twain’s Masterpiece as Social and Economics History and The Historian’s Wizard of Oz: Reading L. Frank Baum’s Classic as a Political and Monetary Allegory. His work has been published in Research in Economic History, Essays in Economic and Business History, Social History of Alcohol and Drugs, and other journals. He has done extensive research on the Great Depression, Prohibition, and American beer tastes, among other topics. Dighe holds a doctorate in economics from Yale University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Oberlin.
The Museum Day Live! ticket is available for download at smithsonianmag.com/museumday. Visitors who present the Museum Day Live! ticket will gain free entrance for two at any participating venue for one day only. One ticket, per household, per email address is permitted.
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s History Lecture Series is free and open to the public. The Maritime Museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open daily, 1-5 p.m. and are located on the West First Street Pier in Oswego’s Historic Maritime District. For more information regarding this or other museum programs, contact the museum at (315) 342-0480, or visit hlwmm.org.
