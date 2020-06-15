WATERTOWN — When Lindsey Paranzino, owner of Smitkit Studio, started planning the “Unity, Pride and Progress,” art show, she did not plan for it to debut while the world was embroiled in protests over race, policing and systemic racism.
She says that now, she wants her show to be more than just another art exhibit. She wants it to have a meaningful and multifaceted impact.
“I have a lot of friends and family that celebrate Juneteenth, that celebrate historical events for Pride and for our brothers and sisters from all walks of life,” Mrs. Paranzino said. “It was important to me to recognize that for June, and I’m very proud of the artists and the contributions that they’ve made to the show.”
Mrs. Paranzino said that as a way to contribute even further, she will be donating all the profit she receives from the sale of art in the show to the NAACP. The show is meant to showcase art that the artists believe fit the title, without input or specific directions from Paranzino.
“My piece signifies progress,” said Lisa Lappi, one of the artists with a piece in the show. “I took that word and focused on it.”
Mrs. Lappi said that as a teenager, she relentlessly bullied for being partially blind, of Indian descent and the daughter of a police officer. She found Nirvana’s music comforting in those days, and identified heavily with the band. Later in life, she hosted a live theatrical art show that failed, and she found comfort again in the work of Nirvana.
“After my show flopped, I decided I wanted to use this as a “recovery piece,” Mrs. Lappi said. “Instead of focusing on the trauma I went through, I focused on the positives of my childhood.”
“Unity, Pride and Progress,” started Sunday and will run until July 7. The show will be hosted primarily on the Smitkit Studio website, and those interested in viewing the installation physically can do so by appointment.
While hosting an art show in the current climate is less than ideal, Ms. Paranzino said that there is a lot of interest and support behind it.
“The show will be up until July 7, and then we’ll take everything down and prepare for what I hope will be our first live event since the pandemic started,” Mrs. Paranzino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.