Snowman building contest in Oswego

OSWEGO - The city of Oswego will host an at home snowman building contest on Feb. 19, weather permitting. This is open to houses and businesses in the city of Oswego. There will be three categories: Best traditional, most creative and funniest. Participants must use front yard, side yard or back yard. Judges will be around from noon-4 p.m.
“We’re committed to continuing to provide children in the city of Oswego with fun, safe activities as COVID-19 continues to cost our children so much. We have an exciting list of events and activities on tap for 2022, starting with this fun snowman building contgest next month,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.
This contest was created to give the families the incentive to work together on building a snowman at home and having family time.
“While we all continue to survive and thrive during the COVID-19 crisis, the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau will offer a friendly competition for families and business to participate in (and maybe win a prize!),” said Jennifer Losurdo, of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three categories and runner up, donated by Pizza Villa and plaques awarded for each category donated by Precision Sign and Vinyl Tees.
Registration deadline is 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. Registration and rules for the contest will be posted to www.OswegoCityGames.com People must register to be entered.
For additional information contact Jennifer Losurdo at Oswego City-County Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 ext. 3451 or email: jlosurdo@oswegony.org or see the event page on Facebook at: Snowman Building Contest in City of Oswego.
