WILLIAMSTOWN - Looking to decompress after a busy holiday season?
Looking for an activity during the school break?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 7:27 am
WILLIAMSTOWN - Looking to decompress after a busy holiday season?
Looking for an activity during the school break?
Or just love nature and want to explore the 150-acre nature preserve?
Join educators at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for the first guided snowshoe hike of the 2022-2023 season at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center. Educators will go over the basics of snowshoes, then the group will head right out. Bring own snowshoes or borrow a pair from the facility. It is recommended to wear winter boots or winter shoes that are flat so they can easily be strapped in. Since CNY’s weather can be unpredictable this time of year; if there is not enough snow to snowshoe, the group will go out for a winter hike and learn about winter ecology. Dress appropriately for the weather.
This program is designed for nature lovers of all ages; anyone from individuals or families of 10 are encouraged to attend. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. The fee for these programs is $4 per person, or $12 for a family. Children under the age of three are free. Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.