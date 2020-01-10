Snowshoe programs resume at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will begin its winter 2020 Woodland Snowshoe Wanders in January, on Sundays, at 2 p.m., Jan. 12, 19, and 26. There is a program fee of $4 per person or $12 per family, and children under three are free.
Everyone from age three to 103 years can easily learn to snowshoe. There will be a short lesson before the snowshoe wander through the center’s woodlands. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. Snowshoes are provided free to program participants. Outdoor footwear or winter boots that can be strapped into a snowshoe should be worn. If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will go on a winter boot wander.
Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between Routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286.
