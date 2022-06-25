CARTHAGE — Hosted by the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of West Carthage, the Sounds of Summer concert series will provide live music from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays throughout the summer.
“Our free Thursday night concerts are returning this year with several fan favorites returning and we have a few new musicians joining us as well,” said Rebecca J. Wallen, chamber director. “These concerts are only made possible because of the amazing support from the town of Wilna, village of Carthage, town of Champion, village of West Carthage and our incredible sponsor, WWNY-TV Channel 7. The first concert of the year is July 7 with Tough Luck, at the West Carthage Gazebo.”
The concert venue rotates between the Carthage Farmers Market Pavilion on Riverside Drive in Carthage, and the West Carthage Gazebo at River Bend Park on South Main Street in West Carthage. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs.
“We want to keep giving our residents the opportunity to enjoy the waterfront and some good music with friends and family,” said West Carthage mayor Scott M. Burto. “This summer I also hope to have more food trucks with food starting a little earlier than the music and give residents more opportunities to enjoy the waterfront.”
Concert lineup:
July 7: Tough Luck, West Carthage
A local favorite, Tough Luck featuring Carthage native David Scanlin plays rock ‘n’ roll from the 1950s and 1960s.
Scanlin is a seasoned musician with over 30 years of experience. As a singer and guitarist, he played with local groups in the early 1970s including Tightly Knit, which was the warm-up band for Foreigner in 1977 at Potsdam’s Clarkson College, and Watertown’s most popular Southern rock ‘n’ roll band called Fresh, which opened up for Blue Oyster Cult in 1982. Besides performing with Tough Luck, Mr. Scanlin performs at many north country venues as a solo act or with friends. Tough Luck has been entertaining Northern New York venues since April 1983.
July 14: Fritz’s Polka Band, Carthage
Formed in 1978 Fritz’s is breaking the polka stereotype by adding an eclectic mix, ranging from modern-style polka and country to blues and rock. The group was the first polka band to perform at a Woodstock Festival and was inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Hall of Fame.
Fritz’s Polka Band has made 19 recordings, which have achieved international airplay.
Band members include Fritz Scherz, piano accordion, button-box accordion, vocals; Gabe Vaccaro, guitar, bass guitar, vocals; Frank Nelson, guitar, bass guitar, vocals; and Rick Szczyt, drums.
July 21: Arythmics, West Carthage
Started in 1977, Arythimics continues to play big band swing music for dancing and listening pleasure.
July 28: Nelson Brothers, Carthage
Started in 2009, the Nelson Brothers are billed as “country music for all occasions.”
Aug. 4: Patti Stanford Band, West Carthage
A five-piece band featuring classic country and ’50s and ’60s music.
Aug. 11: Doc Yukon, Carthage
The cover band, based in LaFargeville, consists of Mark E. Getman Jr., Brian Beyer, Andrew Willis and Andy Wendt, and has been together for about four years. They mostly play at bars and wedding venues, and have started writing their own original music.
Aug. 18: Double Barrel Blues Band, West Carthage
The Syracuse-based Double Barrel, which has opened for national acts such as the Marshall Tucker Band, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and Savoy Brown, has been performing for nine years playing regional shows as well as some short touring.
The four-man band, which includes Mark Cloutier on lead guitar, vocals; John Hart, guitar, vocals; Garnet Grimm Sr., drums; and Bill Satterly, bass guitar, mainly performs original songs. They are multiple winners in the Upper State Independent Awards in the best blues music category. They were nominated for two Syracuse Area Music Awards in blues for their 2010 album “Night Train Home” and for their 2014 album “Can You Feel It?”
Double Barrel Blues’ latest album is “10 Years Rocking The Blues.” It includes live tracks from the band’s appearances at Daytona Bike Week from 2010, live radio broadcast tracks and some studio tracks.
Aug. 25: 10th Mountain Division Band, Carthage
The Army band was constituted as the 505th Coast Artillery Band on April 13, 1942. This band was activated on June 20, 1942, at Camp Edwards, Massachusetts. The band received its current name Nov. 3, 1987, and was relocated to Fort Drum. The band has been deployed since World War II to perform in ceremonies, and in maintaining soldier readiness by improving troop morale through music.
The band, which has many ensembles and groups, performs at community events to improve relationships with the civilian population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.