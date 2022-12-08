LOWVILLE — The historic Lowville Village Band, which dates back to 1826, will regroup to present a community Christmas Concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Lowville Academy and Central School auditorium. Admission is free.
The public is cordially invited to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season for an old-fashioned band concert. Selections include the classic melodies of “The First Noel,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Angels We Have Heard On High,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “White Christmas” and “Carol of the Bells.” Other selections include a medley from “The Polar Express,” “All I Want For Christmas is You,” “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer” and “Nuttin’ For Christmas.”
