ADAMS — South Jefferson Middle School, 11060 state Route 11, will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
“The Little Mermaid Jr.” is adapted from Disney’s Broadway production and the motion picture.
The South Jefferson Middle School cast:
Ariel, Amelia Hall; Prince Eric, Jacob Janz; Sebastion, Chloe Brown; Flounder, Nate Matteson; King Triton, Patrick Eaton; the Mersisters, (sisters of Ariel), Annalise Hobbs, Daphne Cronk
Arianna Dyer, Mia Humphrey, Catherine Eaton and Avaya Ackley; Ursula, Kristin Creighton; Flotsam, Bria Cross; Jetsam, Joslin Russell; Scuttle, Elizabeth Goodenbery and Grimsby, Colin Mitchell.
Also, Chef Louis, Natalie Meegan; Carlotta, BrieAuna Clark, Pilot, Carter Marino, sailors and chefs, Jordan Kallie, Tucker Sweeting and Grant Mullin; seagulls, Leah Fowler, Athena Hobbs, Brittany Cardosa, Alexis Dove, Olivia Piatt, Kaidabell La Fon, Ava Helmer, Katelin Shelmidine and Kylee Beirman.
Tentacles and chefs, Aleyah Pitkin, Maggie Birtch, Fiora Ackley, Lillian Marra, Madison Burdick, Gwyneth Donoghue, Abigail Valentine and Bryanna Moroughan; sea creatures, Janae Austin, Addison Taylor, Alexsandra Blevins, Cadie Boenning, Landen Call, Samantha Mays, Kaycee Tario, Monica Molnat,Cheyann Erickson, Paije Phillips, Regina Belcher, Kawren Call, Evelyn Cronk, Kaylyn Eastman, Maryahna Tamblin and Peyton Rabetoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.