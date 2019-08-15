While standing under the summer sun, sisters Natalia, Christina and Hannah Morris, of the pop-country trio Southern Halo, said the weather was a “dream” compared to the southern heat they’re used to.
Hailing from Mississippi, but residing in Nashville, the trio made their way to the north country on Thursday to perform in Samaritan Medical Center’s healing gardens for six Children’s Miracle Network families.
The sisters performed a short set of songs for the families, including their new single “Sunshine.”
They’ve worked with Children’s Miracle Network hospitals in the past and said they love to hear the family’s stories and hear their feedback.
Natalia Morris said the feedback they get is inspirational to a lot of songs the sisters write together.
“It’s really cool to get to finally share those songs with them,” Natalia said.
Sisters Natalia, Hannah and Christina Morris talk about their experience performing for Children's Miracle Network families this afternoon in Samaritan Medical Center's healing gardens @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/Y4Pp29qmVw— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) August 15, 2019
