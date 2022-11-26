Sparks – Holiday Nature Crafts at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County 4-H is hosting Sparks - Holiday Nature Crafts. Classes will be held from 12:30-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 11. This Sparks Club will meet at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center in Williamstown. The address is 748 State Route 183 Williamstown.
Youth will learn about different outdoor, winter resources that can be used for ornaments and holiday crafting, such as pinecones, sticks and twigs, or even greenery. The group will create crafts that can be hung around the house or crafts to hang outside for wildlife to have during the cold season, like edible garland or bird feeders.
Sparks – Holiday Nature Crafts is available to Oswego County youth ages eight to 18. The fee to participate is $14 per youth. A parent or legal guardian will need to attend the first session on Dec. 4 if their child is not previously enrolled in the Oswego County 4-H Program; additional enrollment paperwork may to be completed and signed at the first meeting.
Chairs, table tops, other flat spaces, and pens/pencils are sanitized after use to continue to follow COVID safety procedures. Facemasks may be worn if a participant chooses to but are not required. If people need assistance or more information, contact the 4-H Natural Resources Educator with the Oswego County 4-H Office at (315) 963-7286, ext. 401.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.