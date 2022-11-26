Sparks – Holiday Nature Crafts at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County 4-H is hosting Sparks - Holiday Nature Crafts. Classes will be held from 12:30-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 11. This Sparks Club will meet at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center in Williamstown. The address is 748 State Route 183 Williamstown.

Youth will learn about different outdoor, winter resources that can be used for ornaments and holiday crafting, such as pinecones, sticks and twigs, or even greenery. The group will create crafts that can be hung around the house or crafts to hang outside for wildlife to have during the cold season, like edible garland or bird feeders.

