Sparks – Owls program

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County will host Sparks – Owls, a two-session afterschool science 4-H Club, at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 28. Participants will learn more about owls by examining their skull, feathers, and other unique features that make these birds fascinating. They will also dissect owl pellets and make an owl out of recycled or repurposed materials.
Sparks – Owls is available to Oswego County youth ages five to 18 for $14 per youth. Registration is required as space is limited. Register by visiting https://thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2022/10/21/sparks-owls or by calling the Oswego County 4-H at 315-963-7286, Ext. 402. A parent or legal guardian must attend the first session on Oct. 21 to complete additional enrollment paperwork. Children five to eight years of age must have a parent or legal guardian attend both meetings with their child in accordance with 4-H insurance regulations.
