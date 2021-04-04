Spears says she cried after watching ‘Framing Britney’ documentary

She’d rather be left alone.
Britney Spears revealed Tuesday that she “cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!” after watching the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary that aired on Hulu in February.
“My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!” the 39-year-old artist wrote in an Instagram post. “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day.”
The “Toxic” singer had not publicly commented on the doc prior to Tuesday’s post.
She said she only viewed part of the documentary and did not enjoy it.
“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” Spears wrote. “I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness.”
The special led to support from many people, including fellow celebs, who want Spears to be released from the court-enforced conservatorship that grants her father, James, control over much of her life.
In court filings, Spears has said she’s afraid of James and wants him replaced in the conservatorship.
“Every day dancing brings me joy!!!” she wrote in the post, which was soundtracked by Aerosmith’s “Crazy.” “I’m not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I’m here to pass on kindness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.