The person in charge of special effects for the film “Brain Hunter: New Breed” is looking forward to do his bit of skullduggery for the production.

J. Robert Cobasky was reached by phone at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday as he prepared to board a plane back to his home in Phoenix, Ariz., to focus on “Brain Hunter: New Breed” — parts which will be shot in an old Watertown factory.

He doesn’t know much about the plot, but Mr. Cobasky, of J.R. Cobasky’s Art Studio 918, has a start on the special effects.

“I’ve already made brains,” he said. “I also have to make things that are going to mount on victims’ heads to make it appear as though their heads are split open so I can reach in and pull the brain out.”

But he plans on doing more than creating props for the movie.

“I’m actually creating the main ‘New Breed’ character,” Mr. Cobasky said. “I think I’m going to be that character in the film also. Because of the budget and everything, we weren’t able to fly an actor out to my studio so I could live cast that person and make what I got to make to fit him like a second skin. So I proposed that I be the actor and live cast myself and make everything fit me.”

He added, “I’ve always wanted to be a monster in a scary movie, and I figured this might be the perfect opportunity to pitch that to the creator of the film. They decided to go ahead and do it that way.”

There will likely be times, he said, where he will be in his character’s wardrobe while setting up scenes.

“I’m going to have a lot of help, I’m sure, but I don’t want to let anybody down,” Mr. Cobasky said. “This is weighing very heavily on me and I can’t wait to get home so I can finish up what I started for the film.”

With shooting to begin in about a week, Mr. Cobasky said he’s under the gun to produce quality.

“I’m probably going to be literally working on some of these things in my seat on the airplane on the way there,” he said. “That’s how tight this is going to be for me. I’m planning on bringing my tools and stuff like that. There’s going to be some hair punching and prosthetics I’ve got to do, and to save time, I’ll do that while I’m on the airplane to New York.”

It won’t be the first time he’s done such work in the skies. For example, on the trip that brought him to O’Hare, he worked on clay hands and practiced sculpting anatomy. It raises eyebrows.

“Everybody tries to act like they’re not watching and when I stand up to stretch, they’re glued on to what I’m doing,” Mr. Cobasky said. “They’re fascinated and it opens up conversations. You meet new people. It’s kind of fun.”

Mr. Cobasky said what he does — “practical effects” — as opposed to computerized visual effects —has advantages.

“There’s just something about the light hitting the real thing and the camera grabbing the reflection of whatever the light is shining on,” Mr. Cobasky said. “It just seems more realistic to me. I think a lot of people would agree.”

As an example, he noted the first “Star Wars” film, which debuted in 1977.

“The first one made is the best one because they use a bunch of practical effects in it,” Mr. Cobasky said. “There’s just something about lighting up these silicone, prosthetic characters that I design and make it fit like a second skin and being able to add any color hair and skin tone. I’m in complete control of the whole character.”

But a bit of computerized visual effects mixed with practical effects can work very well, he said, for example, the computerized tongue of a werewolf, “licking its nose.”

“Really, that’s all you need,” Mr. Cobasky said. “It’s 80% practical and a little bit of virtual enhancement in there. That’s the best way to make a scary movie. That’s just my opinion, but I think a lot of people would agree with that.”

He hopes to work with “Brain Hunter” creator Robert Resto and others involved in the film again.

“It looks like Rob has surrounded himself with talent,” Mr. Cobasky said. “I just hope I can match it. I’m working with some big hitters. I just don’t want to let them down.”