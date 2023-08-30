When the Orchestra of Northern New York kicks off its 36th year with a “Season of Discovery” theme, a special guest plans to be in the audience.
The orchestra will perform the world premiere of “Escapades for Orchestra and Soprano Saxophone” on Saturday at the Clayton Opera House and Sunday at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.
World-renowned composer John Anthony Lennon will visit Clayton and Potsdam as the orchestra premieres his “Escapades” piece.
“We’re thrilled he’s flying in from California for this world premiere,’’ said Kathy Del Guidice, Executive Director of the ONNY.
Lennon has been commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Theatre Chamber Players, the Library of Congress, the Boston Symphony Chamber Players, the National Endowment for the Arts Orchestral Consortium, the Fromm Foundation, the Kronos Quartet, and many other groups and institutions.
The concert, conducted by Brian K. Doyle, will also feature works by Maurice Ravel, Carlos Simon, and Aaron Copland.
Christopher Creviston, former faculty member of the Crane School of Music, will solo on soprano saxophone in the work by Lennon. Creviston, now on the faculty at Arizona State University, has been hailed as “one of the world’s top saxophone artists” (Audiophile Audition) with “the personality and fingers of a first rate soloist”
Lennon has also been the recipient of numerous honors and prizes. In addition to the Rome Prize, he has received the Guggenheim, Friedheim, and Charles Ives Awards from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He has held fellowships at Tanglewood, the Rockefeller Center at Bellagio, Villa Montalvo, Yaddo, the Bolgiasco Foundation, and the MacDowell Colony as a Norlin Foundation Fellow. Other residencies have been at the Valparaiso Foundation in Spain, the Tyrone Guthrie Centre in Ireland, and the Camargo Foundation in France.
Reared in Mill Valley, Cali., Lennon earned a bachelor’s degree in literature under Jesuit study at the University of San Francisco. He holds a master’s degree and a doctorate from the University of Michigan where he studied with Leslie Bassett, William Bolcom, and William Albright. A professor of composition and theory at Emory University, he resides in San Rafael, Calif.
Pre-concert conversation
Conductor Doyle will host will host a pre-concert conversation before Sunday's concert in Potsdam with Lennon and Creviston. The conversation begins at 2:15 p.m.; before the 3 p.m. concert.
The Details
WHAT: Orchestra of Northern New York presents “Escapades for Orchestra and Soprano Saxophone.”
WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clayton Opera House and at 3 p.m. Sunday at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.
COST: Tickets for the Clayton concert are $30, $35 or $40. Tickets for the Potsdam concert are $5 for teens ages 13-17; $10 for college students; $24 for senior citizens, members of the military, health care workers and first responders and $27 for all others.
Tickets for Saturday’s concert in Clayton can be ordered by calling the opera house at 315-686-2200 or by going to claytonoperahouse.com. Tickets for the Potsdam concert can be ordered by calling the college at 315-212-3440 or by going to onny.org.
