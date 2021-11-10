OSWEGO - The Oswego Players is partnering with Window Sills Productions from Cortland, for a one day, two performance production of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney. Based in Cortland, Window Sills Productions offered these performances as a gift to the Oswego Players as an encouragement as the theatre continues to emerge from the pandemic.
Love Letters is a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. The two-act play is comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences.
As Melissa and Andy read the letters aloud, what is created is an evocative, touching, frequently funny but always telling pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is written down.
Longtime Window Sills’ colleagues and friends, Nancy Kane and Jack Carr take on the roles of Melissa and Andy for this special two performance production in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center in Oswego at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and are available by calling the Oswego Players box office at 315-343-5138.
