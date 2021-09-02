Spend Labor Day Sunday with Central Chapter Fiddlers

OSCEOLA - The musicians of the Central Chapter of the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association will be the featured performers at a free concert at the Fiddlers International Hall of Fame and Museum from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Central Chapter Fiddlers perform throughout the year at various regional fiddling events, town parks, assisted living facilities, living history museums, dances, etc. Among the old time instruments played by this group are autoharp, concertina, piano, guitar and, of course, fiddle.
The Central Chapter meets monthly for jams and business meetings. In addition to the jams, they meet in skill specific groups to learn new tunes and hone their fiddling skills, always improving the enjoyment of their craft. Central Chapter Fiddlers may play old time music, but they use 2021 technology to learn new skills and techniques, with YouTube instructional videos being especially helpful during the pandemic shut down.
The Fiddlers International Hall of Fame and Museum site at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola includes a pavilion that can be enclosed during inclement weather, a brick patio with picnic tables, the Fiddlers Kitchen, and the museum. All are handicapped accessible. A children’s play area is adjacent to the pavilion. The museum is open during performances and by appointment.
For more information look at their website: www.nysotfa.com or Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddler’s Assn.
Concerts are made possible, in part, by public funds from the NY State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature.
