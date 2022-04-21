‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ moves to 2023

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 39F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 39F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.