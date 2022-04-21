‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ moves to 2023

Theatergoers will now have to wait until next year to swing back into the Spider-Verse.
The release date for the much-anticipated animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has been moved to June 2, 2023, according to Variety, as Sony Pictures made updates to its upcoming movie schedule.
The film had previously been slated for Oct. 7 of this year.
Sony also revealed that a third installment, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II,” will hit cinemas on March 29, 2024.
The series’ original movie, 2018 s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” was a smash hit, winning the Oscar for best animated feature and grossing more than $375 million worldwide.
The film introduces a multiverse in which different versions of the heroic Peter Parker live in alternate dimensions.
Moving into that Oct. 7 slot is “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” an adaptation of the kids book series starring Javier Bardem and Constance Wu. It had previously been scheduled to come out this November.
Wednesday’s announcement also revealed that the live-action “Madame Web,” which stars Dakota Johnson as the title character based on Marvel’s Spider-Man comic books, will release on July 7, 2023.
The Denzel Washington-led action flick “The Equalizer 3,” meanwhile, blasts into theaters on Sept. 1, 2023.
