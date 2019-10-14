COLTON — Dave Crosby is sharing his passion for fun and interesting train layouts with the public again this year in a lead up to Halloween. His family-oriented Spooky Town Train display, which occupies a good part of his two-car garage, focuses on fun, not fright, so people of all ages can enjoy it.
The public is invited, free of charge, to his place at 29 Riverside Drive in Colton on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m., starting Tuesday and ending Oct. 30. Visitors should look for a sign posted at the end of the driveway leading to the garage with the train exhibit.
After this year, Mr. Crosby is hoping his extensive display, which can be broken down into segments, will find a new home so he can reclaim his garage. Anyone interested in all or parts of the display should plan to stop by and talk with Mr. Crosby about options. He also can be reached by calling 315-212-0674.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.