There’s a wealth of new movies and series hitting streaming services this week, from acclaimed indie films to reboots of classics to intriguing crime stories ready to binge. Here’s a rundown of what’s new to rent, buy, and stream on digital platforms this week.

First up: timed to release with the first big screen adaptation of her most beloved book, “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” the warm and lovely documentary “Judy Blume Forever” premiered last week on Prime Video. Directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, the film tells the life story of beloved author Judy Blume, and underlines the radical and influential nature of her writing about the intimate inner lives of girls and women, and how she continues to touch readers with her work.

Tribune Wire

