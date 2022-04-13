Spring classes, events and tambourines on schedule for CNY Arts Center

FULTON - A busy spring is on the calendar for CNY Arts Center from classes to entertainment, shopping and food events.
Miss Amy’s Music Together class for infants and toddlers kicks off a new session with a tambourine collection. Young children and a grownup attend weekly classes featuring a specific instrument over an eight-week session. The most recent series featured drums while the fall session focused on fiddles. This tambourine collection will introduce small children to the sounds of the tambourine teaching songs the children can sing at home. The class meets on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. and will run from April 20 through June 15. Miss Amy handles all registrations and questions directly at ai.nehlsen@gmail.com or call 717-701-9603.
Art with Cheryl continues on Tuesday nights while knitting and crocheting with Nicole leads the week on Monday evenings. Spring Break Artycation for grades kindergarten-12 runs Wednesday and Thursday, April 13 and 14. The two-day program offers cooking, art, music, dance, taekwondo, and theatre.
Weekend events are filling rapidly for April including a comedy weekend with Tim Joyce from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Comic writers will work directly with Joyce to polish their routines then join him onstage in the evening comedy show at 7 p.m.
A shopping event with wedding and gift vendors will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday April 23. Shopping for Mother’s Day, weddings, and proms sets the theme for artisans who will display their themed art and wares.
More events are in the works and shaping up for May including the Arts Center’s first 5K Run/Walk to Remember. The event will take place before the Memorial Day Parade on May 28 and commemorate the sacrifice of veterans and first responders. More information can be found on the website at CNYArtsCenter.com.
June will bring more comedy and an ethnic food night plus the start of arts market. Events will be added to the website as details are available.
For more information visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS(2787).
