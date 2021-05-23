SANDY CREEK — From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 5, Spring Fest will be held at Sandy Creek United Wesleyan Church, 6224 U.S. Route 11 (previously the Cazenovia Tractor Place) in Sandy Creek.
Vendors, crafts, bake sale, silent auction, chicken barbecue dinners are $12, which includes 1/2 chicken, roll, choice of two sides (macaroni salad, baked beans or salt potatoes. Chicken only is $8. Chicken pre-sales are welcome, text 315-402-9995, with name and order.
Sign-up at the silent auction table. Money will go toward renovating the new church/community center.
