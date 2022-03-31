WATERTOWN - The Black River Fiddlers will host Flowers of Spring Fiddle Fling, a fiddle and old time country dance, from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 at the Eagle’s Club 19260 US Route 11 Watertown. Music starts at 1 p.m. The event includes opportunities to dance, purchase refreshments, and participate in drawings.
The International Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum is supported through the efforts of the NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Association and will benefit from the proceeds of this afternoon of fiddling
Events such as these are made possible, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the NY State Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.