So many people have tuned in to “Squid Game,” the nine-episode Korean drama that premiered on Sept. 17, that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos thinks the streaming service will be the real winner at the end of the competition with “Squid Game” as its most popular series ever.
“We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity,” Sarandos said Monday at Vox Media’s Code Conference.
Sarandos declined to give any specific metrics on viewership, as is the Netflix way, but said “Squid Game” is expected to overtake “Bridgerton,” Shonda Rhimes’ smutty regal drama that premiered last year.
According to Netflix, which, again, does not regularly release viewership metrics, 82 million accounts have watched at least two minutes of “Bridgerton.”
It’s unclear how many actually finished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.