ALEXANDRIA BAY — The choir at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, 17 Rock St., will present its 12th free summer concert for the community at 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28.
The choir, under the direction of Becky Rose, will perform a program of religious, pop, patriotic and inspirational music that will include a selection of both old and new favorites.
The theme of the concert is “Raising a Joyful Noise!”
“In this turbulent world of ours today, we are excited to present this inspirational program of joy, peace, and love,” Ms. Rose said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.