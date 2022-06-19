St. James Fair returns to Carthage after two-year hiatus

CARTHAGE — Back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the St. James Fair will return to the church grounds on State Street June 23 to 25, marking the end of the school year and the start of summer fun in the Carthage area.
Raising more than $20,000 annually, it is the largest fundraiser for Augustinian Academy.
The fair runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
As usual, there will be rides provided by Ontario Amusement Rides. This year there will be daily wristband specials for four hours of unlimited rides at a cost of $20.
There will be a variety of games for children. For adults, there will games of chance — black jack, big six wheel and pull tabs — in the cordoned-off gaming area, with beer and wine available for patrons 21 and older.
Live music performances with DJ Tom Ellis of Zapet Vibrations from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday followed by vocalist Jim Gratch — Jimmy G until 10 p.m. The 10th Mountain Division Rock Band will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, DJ Joe Ablan of Off the Record Entertainment will spin the tunes followed by DJ Rodney Clement until 10 p.m.
Carney’s Petting Zoo will be featured Thursday and Reptiles Forever will be on display Friday and Saturday.
One of the big draws to the fair is the dunking booth. “Dunkees” have been enlisted from the community. Margaret Wood, parish treasurer and fair volunteer, reported employees of Carthage Savings and Loan Association have a contest amongst themselves to see who raises the most funds while in the “wet seat.”
On Thursday, Tom Wojcikowski will be in the booth from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and Jesse Lennex of Advanced Business System Inc. takes the seat from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Katie Lesterance will be first in the dunking booth Friday at 6, followed in half hour intervals by Dale Klock, Crystal Schweitzer, Bridget Fetterly, Zach Anderson and Tom Piche. On Saturday, starting at noon, the line up will be Nicholas Anderson, Augustinian Academy Latch Key; Jordan Woods, Tina Lanier, Carthage Chamber of Commerce president and AmeriCU Fort Drum branch manager from 3 to 4 p.m.
Throughout the three days of the fair, West Street between South Mechanic and School streets will be closed to vehicle traffic.
A cash raffle will be held as “rain insurance” to ensure funds are raised regardless of the weather. Two first prizes of $500 each and 10 second prizes of $100 each will be awarded. The sellers of the first prizes receive $50 each.
Raffle tickets, at $1 each, six for $5, 12 for $10 or 18 for $15, are available from church parishioners and at a booth at the fair. The drawing is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday.
Another fair favorite is the food, with Italian, Lebanese, American and Polish offerings along with 2 Big Bob’s burgers, ice cream, baked goods and fried bread dough. There will be special priced meals for children from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
