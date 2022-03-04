COLTON — If all goes according to St. Lawrence County legislators’ plans, the county-wide Multi-Use Recreational Trail System will expand into recently acquired state land. This would allow snowmobiles, ATVs and UTVs to be used there.
Using $4.3 million from the Environmental Protection Fund last year, the state Department of Environmental Conservation acquired nearly 8,000 acres of land — 7,047 acres of working forest land and 947 acres to be added to the Forest Preserve lands in the Adirondack Park.
Both the Forest Preserve annex, called the South Branch Grass River Tract, and the larger Cranberry Forest conservation easement were secured through The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit that facilitates property easements by pooling resources from other nonprofits, corporations and government agencies.
“This is in the heart of our snowmobile, ATV, and UTV country,” said Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, who sponsored the unanimously passed resolution in support of the measure during the county Finance Committee meeting Monday. “This is a very critical piece of property that we’re formally requesting via this resolution that the state of New York work towards a recreational plan that will include the use of motorized recreation.”
The resolution says the state specifically indicated that the 7,047-acre easement land will allow public recreation opportunities and that the state has supported the use of recreational motorized vehicles in the area before.
Mr. Arquiett emphasized how, since 2006, the Board of Legislators has worked to expand the multi-use trail system across the county, and this resolution is a continuation of that.
“We created the trail system on behalf of our residents for recreational purposes for them and our visitors, but the real underlying motivation has always been for revenue generation,” he said.
The resolution notes that a recent study undertaken by Jefferson Community College and Camoin Associates, Saratoga Springs, found that ATV riders alone in Lewis County spend an annual $6.6 million related to the county’s trail system.
“At a time when the economy is weakened as a result of months of pandemic response,” the resolution states, “the expansion of multi-use recreational opportunities in an area of the state largely supportive of the activities, would hasten economic recovery.”
In the resolution, the board says it envisions an opportunity for the towns of Colton, Clare and Clifton — which have land in the easement — to be connected with the trail system through a new community connector.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting Monday.
