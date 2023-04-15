CANTON — With winter’s snow gone from the area, snowmobiling on the county’s trails has come to an end for this season. Consequently, the St. Lawrence County Trail Committee reminds all ATV/UTV riders that the trails are closed until opening day, May 15, if conditions are right.
For more information about the trails in the county, go to: https://www.visitstlc.com/atv-ride/ .
