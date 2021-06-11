MADRID — The St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum will be holding its 38th annual spring show this weekend, showcasing the museum’s newest Civil War tribute.
The two-day show, at 1755 Route 345, will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday and end at 5 p.m. Sunday.
“The show will consist of equipment from the 1800s and early 1900s in the north country,” St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum Trustee and Secretary Roger Austin said. “A large amount of the equipment will be operating. If you want to see a saw mill running, a shingle mill making shingles, or how to split wood with a machine, it’ll all be there.”
There will also be exhibits such as a heritage fiber group that will be demonstrating weaving and spinning, a carriage barn filled with buggies, carriages and sleighs, a blacksmith who will be hammering iron, a schoolhouse built in 1850 and more.
“There will be lots of tractors, of course, if the kids like tractors or if the parents like tractors, we have lots of them,” Mr. Austin said. “We’ll have antique cars and we’ll even be having some chicks hatching in the chicken house, plus some other animals.”
On Saturday, there will be a tractor parade midday and a ham dinner at about 4:30 p.m. to end the evening. Other food such as ice cream, hot dogs and hamburgers will also be available throughout both days.
“I think the thing that’s most fascinating about the place is that it tells you a lot about how the earlier days in the north country and how people lived,” Mr. Austin said. “All these new inventions made their lives a little bit better.”
Sunday will feature an antique tractor pull and a chicken barbecue just before noon.
“It’s a long tradition a lot of people have remembered fondly,” Mr. Austin said. “A lot of members are working hard to make it all possible. We have over 700 members and we’re all working hard to make the museum the place it is today.”
The show will also include the museum’s newest feature, “Fort Tribute,” a Civil War historical interpretive center which includes barracks, officer’s headquarters, sutler store and a parade ground.
“It’s our newest major feature,” Mr. Austin said. “The kids will enjoy seeing people dressed up in Civil War costumes with their weapons, and they even have a cannon. People will be able to get up close and see how it all works.
“We have nearly 20 acres of ground and probably 30 different buildings and exhibits,” Mr. Austin added. “It makes a full day for anyone, it’s certainly a fun experience for the whole family.”
