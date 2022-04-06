CANTON — St. Lawrence University has announced the following upcoming events:
SLU Writers Series Presents: Viebranz Anniversary Reading with Robin Hemley
Today at 8 p.m.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall
Registration is required for this free, in-person event.
St. Lawrence will honor 20 years of its SLU Writers Series with a special reading by author Robin Hemley, the inaugural Viebranz Visiting Professor of creative writing.
Due to limited seating, those who plan to attend must register for the event by emailing Series director Pedro Ponce at pponce@stlawu.edu by 5 p.m. today. Admission will not be permitted without email registration.
Hemley’s work includes: “An After Autobiography,” “Borderline Citizen: Dispatches from the Outskirts of Nationhood,” “Turning Life into Fiction,” “A Field Guide for Immersion Writing: Memoir, Journalism, and Travel,” and “The Art and Craft of Asian Stories: A Writer’s Guide and Anthology.”
In 2005, he founded the NonfictioNOW Conference, the world’s leading international conference in nonfiction, and he has been awarded fellowships from the Guggenheim and Rockefeller foundations, as well as residencies at MacDowell, the Bogliasco Foundation, and the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown. Hemley has directed the Nonfiction Writing Program at the Iowa Writers Workshop, the Writing Program at Yale-NUS College in Singapore, and currently directs the George Polk School of Communications at Long Island University and co-directs the MFA in Writing and Publishing.
The Writers Series is sponsored by St. Lawrence University’s Department of English and directed by Associate Professor of English Pedro Ponce.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall is located in Griffiths Arts Center, 23 Romoda Drive. Parking is available directly across from the Griffiths Arts Center entrance. There is a handicap entrance and ramp located at the front entrance as well as an elevator in the lobby. Wheelchair spaces exist on each side of the house, at the top of the access ramps from the lobby of the performance hall. For more information, please contact the English department at 315-229-5125.
Rhythm and Roots Ensemble Concert
Friday, 8 p.m.
Launders Underground
Free and open to the public
St. Lawrence’s Rhythm and Roots Ensemble will present an evening of songs in the style of 1950s rhythm and blues.
A live stream of the event will also be available: www.stlawu.edu/offices/music/livestream.
The Launders Underground is located on the lower level of the Noble Center. It can also be accessed from the main floor of the Griffiths Arts Center, or by entering via the brick roadway between the Noble Center and Kirk Douglas Hall. From the lobby of Noble Center, there is a stairway to the left and an elevator to the right. Check with staff to find the best placement for wheelchairs. For more information, contact the Department of Music at 315-229-5166.
Environmental Justice Panel
Monday, 6 p.m.
Eben Holden
Free and open to the public
The St. Lawrence Student Government Environmental Affairs Committee will host a panel discussion examining the effects of climate change and food distribution on marginalized communities through an environmental justice lens. Panelists include Jon Rosales, St. Lawrence associate professor of environmental studies, Abraham Francis, Akwesasne Environment Program Manager, Matilda Larson, Planner at the St. Lawrence County Planning Office, and member of the Native Village of Savoonga, Alaska, Cat Bennet, Milkweed Tussock Tubers Farm and Co.
To find the Eben Holden Conference Center, from the main intersection in downtown Canton, New York, proceed south on Park Street through the St. Lawrence University campus. Signs will direct you to the appropriate parking lots and the Eben Holden Conference Center.
Organ Concert Series
Music for Good Friday
Friday, April 15, noon
Gunnison Memorial Chapel, St. Lawrence University
Free and open to the public
The St. Lawrence University Office of the Chaplain presents Music for Good Friday performed by organist and musician-in-residence Sondra Goldsmith Proctor with remarks by the Reverend David A. Van Epps.
Meditation for Yom HaShoah
Wednesday, April 27, 7 p.m.
Gunnison Memorial Chapel, St. Lawrence University
Free and open to the public
Music performed by St. Lawrence organist and musician-in-residence Sondra Goldsmith Proctor will honor the lives lost during the Holocaust.
A Celebration of Johann Sebastian Bach
Saturday, April 30, 3 p.m.
Gunnison Memorial Chapel, St. Lawrence University
Free and open to the public
Music performed by St. Lawrence organist and musician-in-residence Sondra Goldsmith Proctor will celebrate the work of Johann Sebastian Bach.
Parking for chapel events will be in H Lot, across from Griffiths Arts Center and next to Vilas Hall. There will also be a drop-off location and limited handicapped parking spaces in front of Richardson Hall and at the front of the chapel. For more information contact The Chapel at chapel@stlawu.edu or call 315-229-5630.
Frank P. Piskor Faculty Lecture
Tuesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall
Free and open to the public
Professor of Global Studies John Collins will deliver the annual Frank P. Piskor Faculty Lecture, “The Deepest Fake News: Establishment Media and the Erasure of the Colonial Present,” which examines how the issue of “fake news” has generated critical attention since the 2016 U.S. elections, and the broader, longstanding problems associated with the existing news media system.
Collins will assert that there is an urgent need to recognize that projects of settler colonization are a defining aspect of present-day realities in places such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and Palestine. He will present research into the relative absence of the concept of settler colonialism in media coverage by The New York Times, National Public Radio, and CNN and the impact it has on indigenous victims of settler projects.
Collins is an original member of the global studies department at St. Lawrence. His course work focuses on themes of globalization, nationalism, colonialism, violence, memory, political activism, and media criticism. Among the courses he regularly teaches at St. Lawrence are Theories of Global Cultural Studies, Global Palestine, and Blogging the Globe: News Analysis and Investigative Journalism.
The Piskor Faculty Lectureship was established in 1979 to encourage original and continued research among St. Lawrence faculty members, to recognize and honor distinguished scholarship, and to afford the opportunity for faculty to share their learning with the academic community. Frank Piskor retired in 1981 as St. Lawrence’s fourteenth president, having served since 1969.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall is located in Griffiths Arts Center, 23 Romoda Drive. Parking is available directly across from the Griffiths Arts Center entrance. There is a handicap entrance and ramp located at the front entrance as well as an elevator in the lobby. Wheelchair spaces exist on each side of the house, at the top of the access ramps from the lobby of the performance hall. For more information contact the Academic Dean’s Office at 315-229-5998
Caroline Davis Quintet
Thursday, April 21, 8 p.m.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall
Free and open to the public
New York City-based jazz saxophonist Caroline Davis and her quintet will perform music covering a wide range of styles including jazz, improvised music, modern classical, R&B, folk, an homage to her shifting environment as a child.
Davis is a composer, saxophonist, and activist whose work has garnered much praise from NPR, The New York Times, The Wire, DownBeat, JazzTimes, and many international publications. She has released several albums including, “Live Work & Play,” “Doors: Chicago Storylines,” “Heart Tonic,” “Alula,” “Anthems,” and “Portals.”
Her compositional practice integrates music with the cognitive sciences, anatomical structures, and the brain, influenced by her Ph.D. in Music Cognition. She is an advocate for social justice in the realm of gender as well as in the abolitionist movement.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall is located in Griffiths Arts Center, 23 Romoda Drive. Parking is available directly across from the Griffiths Arts Center entrance. There is a handicap entrance and ramp located at the front entrance as well as an elevator in the lobby. Wheelchair spaces exist on each side of the house, at the top of the access ramps from the lobby of the performance hall. For more information contact the Department of Music at 315-229-5166.
Red Days
Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23
Noble Center, Room 109
Free and open to the public, tickets are required for admission
In this student-led production, presented in conjunction with Sustainability Day and the Green Living fair, “Red Days” follows Dianna through four seasons, as the air quality in Salt Lake climbs to crisis levels. While trying to balance school, her running team, and pursuing her passion during her senior year, she is forced to decide if her running dream truly belongs to her, or if it’s more her mother’s, while around her the serious effects of the air quality wreak havoc on those athletes who dare breath hard in the open air.
Get tickets: slu.booktix.com
Parking is available directly across from the Griffiths Arts Center entrance. There is a handicap entrance and ramp located at the front entrance as well as an elevator in the lobby. For more information, contact the Department of Performance and Communication Arts at 315-229-5728.
Richard F. Brush Art Gallery to Present Indigenous Perceptions of Nature Exhibition
Friday, April 22 through Saturday, June 4
Richard F. Brush Art Gallery
Free and open to the public
The St. Lawrence University Richard F. Brush Art Gallery will present an exhibition showcasing artwork created by Haudenosaunee (Iroquois), Canadian Inuit, and Peruvian artists.
“Indigenous Perceptions of Nature” will feature artwork, recently acquired for the permanent collection, created on paper, traditional sweetgrass baskets, and miniature wampum belts by regional Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) artists; Canadian Inuit prints and drawings; and work by Peruvian mestizo artist Pablo Amaringo (1938-2009), whose gouache paintings incorporate traditional knowledge of psychotropic plants held sacred by a variety of Amazonian indigenous groups.
The Canadian Inuit art collection at St. Lawrence University includes more than 125 original prints, drawings, photographs, and carvings from Cape Dorset, Pangnirtung, and Baker Lake. Inuit art holds a particular attraction for a university teaching collection as it offers many disciplines a starting point for discussions on nature and the environment, traditional stories, spirituality, social and political commentary, aesthetics, and design.
St. Lawrence’s Brush Art Gallery is located in the Griffiths Arts Center. For more information, contact the Gallery at 315-229-5174 or visit stlawu.edu/offices/art-gallery.
Named in recognition of the generosity of Richard F. Brush ‘52, the Gallery is an academic resource of St. Lawrence University. Rotating exhibitions showcase the visual arts and other forms of creative expression by regional, national, and international artists. The gallery is free and open to the public during the academic year.
Sustainability Day
Friday, April 22, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
St. Lawrence University
Free and open to the public
Masks are appreciated and recommended for those attending
In partnership with the Associated Colleges of St. Lawrence Valley, and in conjunction with the Green Living Fair, Sustainability Day will showcase ideas, tools, and services that community members, municipalities, educational intuitions, and local businesses can use when working together for a sustainable future. The event will feature keynote speaker, Robin Wall-Kimmerer, who is a mother, scientist, and award-winning author. She is a decorated professor and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, a federally recognized, traditionally Algonquin-speaking Eastern Woodlands tribe. The event is presented in conjunction with the St. Lawrence University Richard F. Brush Art Gallery Exhibition, “Indigenous Perceptions of Nature.”
Sustainability Day and the Green Living Fair are coordinated by the North Country Partnership for Environmental Action, Community, and Sustainability (NoCoPEACS), constituting over a dozen local schools, organizations, and business sponsors.
Detailed information can be found at: sites.google.com/clarkson.edu/sustainabilityday/home
Green Living Fair
Saturday, April 23, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Leithead Field House, Park Street, Canton
Free and open to the public
Masks are appreciated and recommended for those in attendance
The Green Living Fair will feature information on electric vehicles, tree planting, a live feed from Science, Art, Music Fest, a “Power House,” workshops, exhibitors, and more. The event is presented in conjunction with the St. Lawrence University Richard F. Brush Art Gallery Exhibition, “Indigenous Perceptions of Nature.” The goal of the event is to help people save money, create jobs, and contribute to the local economy by sharing ways to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.
Sustainability Day and the Green Living Fair are coordinated by the North Country Partnership for Environmental Action, Community, and Sustainability (NoCoPEACS), constituting over a dozen local schools, organizations, and business sponsors.
Detailed information can be found at: sites.google.com/clarkson.edu/sustainabilityday/home
Music at the Movies: Take Two!
Sunday, April 24, 2 p.m.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall
Free and open to the public
The SLU String Orchestra & Friends, directed by Christian Hosmer, will present a program of popular film music selections accompanied by woodwinds, brass, and percussion.
The performance will include music from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Ant-Man,” “Moana,” “Legends of the Fall,” “Avatar,” “Mulan,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Titanic,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Star Trek,” and others.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall is located in Griffiths Arts Center, 23 Romoda Drive. Parking is available directly across from the Griffiths Arts Center entrance. There is a handicap entrance and ramp located at the front entrance as well as an elevator in the lobby. Wheelchair spaces exist on each side of the house, at the top of the access ramps from the lobby of the performance hall. For more information contact the Department of Music at 315-229-5166.
Live Long and Prosper!
Wednesday, April 27, 8 p.m.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall
Free and open to the public
The St. Lawrence University Wind Ensemble, directed by Theresa Witmer, will perform a variety of music from films, television shows, and theater performances such as “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “E.T.,” “Star Trek,” and “West Side Story.” The 42-member ensemble will also perform music by Carol Barnett, Chandler Wilson, Julie Giroux, and more.
Spring Dance Concert
Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, 8 p.m.
Gulick Theater, Noble Center
Free and open to the public, tickets required
St. Lawrence students and faculty will showcase their artistic talents at the Spring Dance Concert. Dancers and choreographers will present a variety of styles of dance and music.
Gulick Theatre is located in Noble Center, 23 Romoda Drive. Parking is available directly across from the Griffiths Arts Center entrance. There is a handicap entrance and ramp located at the front entrance as well as an elevator in the lobby. For more information, contact the Department of Performance and Communication Arts at 315-229-5728.
Reserve tickets: slu.booktix.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.