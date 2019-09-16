CANTON — St. Lawrence University’s Noon in the Chapel will open its 2019-20 season with Music Around the World with the Organ, beginning at 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 20, in Gunnison Memorial Chapel. The performance is free and open to the public.
The concert will feature the music of Godwin Sadoh, Johann Sebastian Bach, René Vierne, Maria Theresia von Paradis, and Ottorino Respighi. Organist Sondra Goldsmith Proctor, St. Lawrence’s musician-in-residence, and violinist Abigail Evans ’20 will perform.
Parking for chapel events will be in H-Lot, across from Griffiths Arts Center and next to Vilas Hall. There also will be a drop-off location and limited handicapped parking spaces in front of Richardson Hall and at the front of the chapel. Visit www.stlawu.edu/music/venues-and-parking-location-handicapped-access.
For more information, contact St. Lawrence University’s Chaplain’s office at 315-229-5630 or email chapel@stlawu.edu.
