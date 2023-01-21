St. Luke’s “Bundle Of Bucks” charity raffle early bird drawing nears

“Early Birds” have a chance at some extra cash in St. Luke’s annual “Bundle of Bucks” early bird drawing. Everyone who purchases their 2023 St. Luke “Bundle of Bucks” charity raffle tickets on or before Feb. 14 is part of the “Early Bird” drawing for five - $100 prizes. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold to this year’s big charity raffle coming up in May, when up to $25,000 in cash is awarded. To purchase tickets download a ticket application available online at www.stlukehs.com and mail it in, or stop at St. Luke Health Services, St. Francis Commons or Bishop’s Commons in Oswego to purchase tickets directly.

OSWEGO – There will be more to love about Valentine’s Day if one of the five “Early Bird” drawing winners, part of St. Luke’s annual “Bundle of Bucks” charity raffle.

Five ticket numbers will be picked on Feb. 14 from all the “Bundle of Bucks” tickets sold by this date. Each of the five ticket numbers selected will receive a cash prize of $100.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.