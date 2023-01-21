St. Luke’s “Bundle Of Bucks” charity raffle early bird drawing nears

OSWEGO – There will be more to love about Valentine’s Day if one of the five “Early Bird” drawing winners, part of St. Luke’s annual “Bundle of Bucks” charity raffle.
Five ticket numbers will be picked on Feb. 14 from all the “Bundle of Bucks” tickets sold by this date. Each of the five ticket numbers selected will receive a cash prize of $100.
This year’s “Early Bird” drawing is leading up to the big “Bundle of Bucks” raffle event, with cash prizes totaling $25,000 to be paid out when all 1,000 tickets are sold by the time of the drawing on May 13.
The entry fee for the raffle is $50 per ticket; only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The raffle features 15 cash prizes with a top prize of $10,000. Every raffle ticket is eligible for all of the cash prize drawings. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends.
Raffle ticket applications are available online at www.stlukehs.com, or by calling 315-342-3166. People can also stop in at St. Luke Health Services, St. Francis Commons or Bishop’s Commons in Oswego to purchase tickets directly.
Support of St. Luke’s charity raffle enables the affiliated not-for-profit organizations comprising The St. Luke Family of Caring in Oswego to provide activities and events that keep those served across their healthcare campus connected and engaged in the community.
Each raffle ticket admits two adults to the “Bundle of Bucks” raffle drawing party taking place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Elks Lodge in Oswego. The raffle-drawing event features free food, beverages, live entertainment, games and prize drawings. People must be 18 years or older to participate. People do not have to be present at the raffle drawing to win. For more information, call 315-342-3166.
The St. Luke Family of Caring is an affiliation of community-based, not-for-profit providers of residential communities and healthcare serving the greater Oswego County area since 1975. Affiliates include St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Living Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence in Oswego. Together they provide care and services to over 300 people in the community every day.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.