OSWEGO — The “early bird” will get a chance at some extra cash, courtesy of the “Early Bird” drawing, part of St. Luke’s annual “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle.
Five ticket numbers will be picked on Feb. 14 from all the “Bundle of Bucks” raffle tickets sold by this date. Each of the five tickets selected will receive a cash prize of $100.
All this is leading up to the big “Bundle of Bucks” Raffle with cash prizes totaling $25,000 to be paid out when all 1,000 tickets are sold by the time of the raffle drawing on May 15.
To purchase raffle tickets, download a ticket applications at www.stlukehs.com and mail in. Or call 315-342-3166 for more information.
The entry fee for this year’s charity raffle is still $50 per ticket; only 1,000 tickets are for sale. Every raffle ticket is eligible for all 15 of the cash prize drawings. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends.
Proceeds from the “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle help support the programs and services provided by the local, not-for-profit affiliated healthcare organizations comprising The St. Luke Family of Caring; St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence.
People must be 18 years or older to participate. They do not have to be present at the raffle drawing to win. For more information, call 315-342-3166.
