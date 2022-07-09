St. Mary’s Bazaar July 15-16

OSWEGO - St. Mary’s Church and Shrine will hold a bazaar from 4-10 p.m. on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, at 107 W. Seventh St., Oswego.
There will be food, beverages, music, games, a Kiddie Land, raffles, dunking booth and big money drawing.
Live music line-up on Friday is: Twisted Folk from 4-7 p.m. and The Billionaires from 7-10 p.m.; on Saturday is: Bryan Syrell from 4-6:30 p.m. and 11th Hour from 7-10 p.m.
New and improved Kiddle Land with more games and prizes.
The big money drawing will offer cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250.
Sponsor packages are available.
Rain date is 4-10 p.m., Sunday, July 17.
Contact Lisa Walpole at 315-402-4414 or Michele Merritt at 315-806-1312 for more information.
