MASSENA — A bazaar that’s been held on the second Saturday of November for more than 70 years takes place again Saturday.
The St. Peter’s Parish Bazaar runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Social Hall, Sycamore Street, Massena. Admission is free.
“It’s a lot of fun. There are a lot of activities. Folks look forward to it,” said the Rev. Mark Reilly, pastor of St. Peter’s Parish.
The number of activities taking place could make it a full-day event for those who visit the bazaar.
A Country Store will have canned and baked goods, candy and fancy goods for sale. Father Reilly said the Rev. Scott Belina, parochial vicar for St. Peter’s Parish, had a very productive garden this year, so many of his items will be available.
“We had more than we could put on the dinner table,” he said.
Kids can take part in a free “Believe & Create” activity with Theresa Gabor, making projects that they can take home.
“This is the third year with a little creative art activity for children that’s free of charge,” Father Reilly said.
There will also be children’s games to keep the kids occupied while the adults enjoy the rest of the bazaar activities.
Ticket Central will be running, where individuals can buy tickets for a chance at several prizes. The drawing will be held at 6 p.m.
“They can take their chances with raffle tickets on packages. There are a lot of nice packages,” Father Reilly said.
The day will also feature a custom quilt raffle, with the winner choosing the design and color. The quilt will be queen size with up to 20 favorite T-shirts, or the winner can choose from other available patterns.
In addition, there will be all-day poker, pull tabs, Skilo Bingo and a “cake walk,” where individuals can spin a wheel for a chance to win a cake.
“They’ll go downstairs to play Skilo. There’s a functioning elevator now to go downstairs. It was an obstacle for folks in the past, but it’s not an obstacle now,” Father Reilly said.
A religious items table will be available, and food is also on the menu — a take-out only cabbage roll sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at $4 each, and an eat-in or take-out turkey dinner for $7.50. Serving for the turkey dinner begins at 5 p.m. The kitchen will also be selling refreshments all day.
The planning committee has spent several months putting this year’s bazaar together. They began meeting soon after last year’s bazaar to discuss how things went and to begin planning for this year’s event.
Now it’s time to put their plans to work to not only raise money for the parish, but also bring people together to socialize.
“It really is nice for socializing and people having a fun time,” Father Reilly said.
The gist of it
n WHAT: St. Peter’s Parish will hold its annual bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Social Hall, Sycamore Street, Massena
n THE ACTIVITIES: The day includes a Country Store, children’s craft activities and games, prize drawings, custom quilt raffle, all-day poker, pull tabs, Skilo Bingo and “Cake Walk,” cabbage roll sale and turkey dinner
n THE PROCEEDS: The bazaar is one of the annual fundraisers for St. Peter’s Parish
