WATERTOWN — “The Theory of Relativity” will be presented this summer, July 30 and 31, as the musical by Stage Notes.
Stage Notes canceled its 2020 production of “Cats” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Theory of Relativity” will be presented virtually as a content stream.
According to Musical Theater International, the licensing agency for “The Theory of Relativity,” the show “is a joyous and moving look at our surprisingly interconnected lives.” It was created by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill and “introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection.”
Stage Notes is for students in ninth-12th grades. This school year, it consists of 19 students representing Watertown High, Indian River High, LaFargeville Central School, Carthage High and Sackets Harbor Central School.
